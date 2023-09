Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese media have reported that the North Korean delegation set to take part in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, has arrived in the host city by plane Friday evening.According to China's state-run China Global Television Network(CGTN) on Saturday, some 60 people including athletes and coaches arrived at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport the day before.North Korea handed in a list of 191 people for the Asian Games, which will begin on September 23.The Korean Central News Agency reported earlier that the delegation departed from Pyongyang on Thursday, without specifying the size of the delegation or their travel route.It is the first time for the regime to send a large group to a major multi-sporting event since the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, North Korean Taekwondo athletes participated in an international competition that took place in Kazakhstan.