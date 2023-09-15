KCNA: Kim Jong-un Visiting Vladivostok

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) says leader Kim Jong-un visited Vladivostok on Saturday as he continues his trip in Russia’s Far East.According to the report on Sunday, Kim was warmly welcomed by Vladivostok at a time when North Korea and Russia are ushering in a new era in their friendship and cooperation.Kim, accompanied by senior military officials, including Ri Pyong Chol, vice chairman of the ruling Workers' Party's powerful Central Military Commission, was greeted by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.Kim and Shoigu then traveled to Knevichi airfield, located some 50 kilometers from Vladivostok, where the reclusive leader inspected various strategic bombers and multirole fighters, among other modern aircraft of the Russian Air Force.Kim then inspected the Russian Pacific Fleet's frigate "Marshal Shaposhnikov" in Vladivostok and learned of the destroyer’s key equipment and combat capacity.The KCNA said that during a meeting held after inspecting the frigate, Kim and Shoigu shared views on pending regional issues and held constructive discussions on strategic and tactical cooperation in the field of national security and ways to boost mutual exchanges.