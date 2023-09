Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) has decided to promptly submit to parliament a motion seeking the dismissal of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.DP floor leader Park Kwang-on revealed the decision in a statement released on Saturday that outlined the results of an emergency general meeting of the party’s lawmakers that had lasted for five hours.The statement said the party will immediately submit the motion while calling for the government’s complete overhaul of its policies and the resignation of all Cabinet members.Also on Saturday, the members of the party’s Supreme Council and other key lawmakers conveyed to party leader Lee Jae-myung the party’s stance that Lee should stop his hunger strike, which entered its 17th day on Saturday.Lee, however, was found to have said that he would continue the strike.