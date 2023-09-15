Menu Content

Politics

Top Office Denounces DP's Move to Seek Prime Minister's Dismissal

Written: 2023-09-17 13:11:36Updated: 2023-09-17 13:44:39

The presidential office has denounced the main opposition Democratic Party’s (DP) decision to submit a motion seeking the dismissal of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

A senior official of the top office told Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency on Sunday that ultimately it will be the people who will fall victim to such “excessive strife” by the DP.

The official’s comments come a day after the DP unveiled plans to submit to parliament a motion seeking Han’s dismissal while also calling for the government’s complete overhaul of its policies and the resignation of all Cabinet members.

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) also criticized the DP’s move, saying it appears the DP has decided to give up being a political party.

In a statement, PPP floor spokesperson Jang Dong-hyeok said the public knows that the DP is making such calls to justify efforts to reject a motion for the arrest of DP chair Lee Jae-myung, which could be voted on at the National Assembly before the Chuseok holiday if the prosecution requests the warrant by early next week at the latest.
