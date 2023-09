Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean National Police Agency announced on Sunday that it will operate a 16-day "crime prevention period" for the upcoming Chuseok holidays.The agency said the period will run from Monday to October 3, with the holiday set to start on September 28.During this period, police will strengthen patrol efforts around key airports, train stations and bus terminals, which are expected to see large crowds.Given that domestic violence cases tend to surge during the holidays, police will boost inspections of high-risk children and families that have the risk of seeing a recurrence of domestic violence.In the event of a crime, police plan to take preemptive steps, including separating the victims from the offenders.The agency also plans to strengthen patrols on highways starting from September 27 to October 3 to crack down on speeding vehicles, among other traffic violations.