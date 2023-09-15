Top Office: Moon Jae-in Gov't Defrauded People by Tampering with Nat'l Data

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says the previous Moon Jae-in administration had defrauded the people with regard to the Board of Audit and Inspection’s findings that the Moon government had falsified key national statistics.A senior official of the top office revealed such a view when speaking to the Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency on Sunday.The official stressed that the latest incident must be dealt with in a stern manner, saying the incumbent government would be serving as an accomplice in such fabrication if it does not correct the wrongdoing.The official’s remarks come after the state auditor requested the prosecution earlier on Friday to probe 22 figures who served high-ranking government posts during the previous administration on suspicion they tampered with key national data, including housing prices.The agency said it found that the presidential office and the transport ministry had fabricated data by wielding undue influence over the Korea Real Estate Board’s compilation of statistics at least 94 times between 2017 and 2021.All four presidential chiefs of staff for policy who had served during the Moon Jae-in government, including Jang Ha-sung, were among the 22 former government officials that the BAI wants the prosecution to probe.