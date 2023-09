Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok has become the first South Korean to grab the Diamond League Final title.Woo nabbed the gold medal in the men’s high jump in the Wanda Diamond League Final in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday after clearing two-point-35 meters, matching his own national record set at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and his record set at last year’s World Athletics Championships.With the victory, Woo took home 30-thousand dollars in prize money and also cleared the qualifying height for the 2024 Paris Olympics.The Olympic entry standard for the men's high jump is two-point-33 meters, with records set between July 1 of this year and June 30 of next year taken into consideration.The Diamond League is an annual series of elite track and field athletic competitions comprising fourteen athletic meetings. Rankings are estimated by points gathered in the first 13 meets and the top six earn a berth into the 14th and final meet.