Korea Trade Insurance Corporation Signs Deals with US, Canada on Energy, Supply Chains

The Korea Trade Insurance Corporation says it signed agreements with the United States Department of Energy and Export Development Canada on tackling key supply chain issues and boosting cooperation.The corporation announced on Sunday that it signed the accord with the U.S. department last Thursday in Washington and with Canada’s agency last Wednesday in Ottawa.In their agreement, the corporation and the U.S. energy department agreed to jointly discover projects in a bid to expand South Korean firms’ opportunity to advance into the fields of renewable energy and key minerals in the U.S. market. They also agreed to share information on financial support systems and on handling global supply chain issues.To this end, the two sides will form a working-level consultative group and create a new support program for electric vehicles in the United States.In its accord with Export Development Canada, the Korea Trade Insurance Corporation and the Canadian agency agreed to expand investment and efforts to advance into markets related to key minerals, renewable energy and small modular reactors.