Main Opposition Chief Hospitalized on 19th Day of Hunger Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung was transported to the hospital over concerns about his gravely worsening health on the 19th day of his hunger strike on Monday.Lee was taken to Yeouido Saint Mary’s Hospital near the National Assembly after the DP called an ambulance at around 7:15 a.m.According to the party, Lee was nearly unconscious on Monday morning after his blood pressure suddenly dropped.The main opposition had called an ambulance on Sunday after medical personnel assessed that Lee needed immediate medical attention, but the party chief refused to go to the hospital and continued his strike at his office.Lee began his protest against the Yoon Suk Yeol administration on August 31, which marked the one-year anniversary of his election as chair of the DP.In initiating the strike, Lee criticized the government for its handling of the Itaewon crowd crush last year, the sluggish economy and other contentious issues before demanding that President Yoon apologize for damaging livelihoods and democracy and calling for a Cabinet reshuffle.