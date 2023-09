Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will depart for New York on Monday to attend the UN General Assembly.Yoon will set off aboard the presidential plane with First Lady Kim Keon-hee accompanying him on the six-day trip.The president is set to deliver a keynote speech at the 78th UN General Assembly on his third day in New York on Wednesday.In the speech, Yoon will likely issue a warning about military cooperation between North Korea and Russia while discussing gaps in development, responses to climate crises and the digital transformation.During his stay, he also plans to engage in a comprehensive diplomatic campaign to push for Busan to host the 2030 World Expo as a decision by the Bureau International des Expositions on the host city is expected during its general assembly in November.From his first to last day in New York, the president is scheduled to take part in some 30 bilateral meetings before returning home on Saturday.