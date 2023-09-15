Unionized Railway Workers' Strike to End at 9 a.m. Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized railway workers will wrap up their four-day general strike and return to work from 9 a.m. Monday.Though the Korean Railway Workers’ Union walkout will come to an end, the operation of high-speed KTX trains and Mugunghwa trains will resume in phases through late hours Monday, resulting in continued public inconvenience and freight disruptions.The four-day walkout began at 9 a.m. last Thursday over a demand that high-speed KTX trains be allowed access to Seoul's Suseo Station, which serves as the starting station for the Super Rapid Train, another high-speed train service. The strikers also called for the implementation of four-group, two-shift schedules.The labor group is set to prepare for another general strike while observing the stances of the transport ministry and management, according to a union official, who added that the second protest will be held indefinitely.Korea Railroad Corporation, the state-run rail operator, vowed to do its best to ensure the safe operation of trains.