Yoon Hopes for Stronger Ties with Vatican in Letter to Pope Francis

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has expressed hope for elevated ties and cooperation between South Korea and the Vatican as they observe the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year.The presidential office said on Sunday that such a hope was conveyed in a letter to Pope Francis that was delivered the day before by Senior Presidential Secretary for Civil Society Kang Seung-kyu, who is visiting the Vatican as Yoon's special envoy.The president also expressed gratitude for the Vatican’s move to dedicate a statue of Korea’s first Catholic priest, Saint Andrew Kim Tae-gon, at St. Peter’s Basilica.Kang thanked the Pope for selecting Seoul as the host of the 2027 World Youth Day, a global gathering for Catholic young people, and assured him that every effort will be made for the event’s success.Kang also met with the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, and expressed hope that South Korea and the Vatican will jointly address global issues that require a response with the international community.