KCNA: Kim Jong-un Heading Home from Vladivostok

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has wrapped up his Russia trip and is heading home.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Monday that Kim departed from Vladivostok on Sunday after successfully concluding his official trip to Russia.The report said that during his two-day stay in Vladivostok, Kim inspected various facilities related to the military, economy, science, education and culture.The KCNA said Kim expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality he received from Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as the country’s leadership and people throughout his trip, while also conveying hope for Russia’s prosperity and wellbeing of its people.The agency assessed that Kim’s latest trip opened a new chapter in Pyongyang-Moscow relations while solidifying the two countries’ traditional bond of cooperation which it said is rooted in friendship and solidarity.Kim departed from Pyongyang on September 10 and entered Russia two days later before holding a summit with Putin last Tuesday. He then toured around the Russian Far East.Should he arrive in the North on Monday, Kim will have stayed in Russia for five nights and six days, the longest period abroad for the reclusive leader since coming to power.