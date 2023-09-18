China’s Top Diplomat to Visit Russia to Discuss Leaders’ Summit, Kim Jong-un’s Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, who is also a political bureau member of the Chinese Community Party's central committee, will visit Russia to discuss a leaders' summit and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent visit to Russia.Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday that Wang is scheduled to attend the 18th China-Russia strategic security consultation from Monday through Thursday at the invitation of Nikolai Patrushev, Russia's Security Council secretary.Last Wednesday, the Russian foreign ministry announced a meeting in Moscow on Monday between foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart to discuss a range of bilateral cooperation issues, including talks at the highest level.This comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to attend the One Belt, One Road forum in Beijing next month upon an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping, with a summit likely to occur on the margins.Wang and Lavrov are also expected to discuss the recent tour of Russia's far eastern region by the North’s leader through Sunday as well as the ongoing war in Ukraine.Meanwhile, Russian Ambassador to the North Alexander Matsegora told Russian state media on Sunday that Pyongyang-Moscow cooperation does not target any specific state or entity, in apparent response to a U.S. warning that the North would pay a price for supplying weapons to Russia.