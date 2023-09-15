Menu Content

CIO Requests Power Abuse Charges against Ex-Defense Minister, Others

Written: 2023-09-18 10:57:25Updated: 2023-09-18 10:58:44

CIO Requests Power Abuse Charges against Ex-Defense Minister, Others

Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) requested that the prosecution indict former defense minister Song Young-moo from the previous Moon Jae-in administration over allegations of power abuse.

The anti-corruption investigation office said on Monday that it made the request to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office for charges of power abuse and obstructing another from exercising one’s right against Song as well as a former adviser and the ministry spokesperson at the time.

The CIO said the suspects had forced senior ministry officials in July 2018 to draw up and endorse documents that refuted a media report claiming that Song denied any legal problems with a controversial contingency martial law plan under the former Park Geun-hye government.

The martial law plan was prepared by the now-defunct Defense Security Command when former President Park faced impeachment in 2017.

The CIO’s request was made in accordance with the law, which dictates that the office can only indict prosecutors, judges and high-ranking police officers on corruption charges.
