DP Floor Leader Slams Yoon Gov’t over Detention Motion for DP Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Park Kwang-on slammed the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, saying it responded to the opposition chief's hunger strike in pursuit of state reforms with a motion seeking his pretrial detention.In a speech at the National Assembly on Monday, Park accused the administration of political motivation for seeking DP chief Lee Jae-myung's detention during the parliamentary regular session.Earlier in the day, the prosecution requested a warrant for Lee over alleged corruption in the Baekhyeon-dong development scandal as mayor of Seongnam and third-party bribery in illegal remittance to North Korea while governor of Gyeonggi Province.The move came on the heels of Lee’s hospitalization amid his severely worsening health as he entered the 19th day of his hunger strike.Park urged the administration to abandon the current state policy direction, personnel appointments and other administrative systems to avoid a historical legacy as the worst defender of democracy of any five-year presidency.The floor leader pledged to continue pushing for a complete Cabinet resignation and the dismissal of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, vowing to submit a motion to that end. Park also called on President Yoon to agree to dialogue with the opposition.