Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol departed for New York on Monday morning to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly.During his six-day trip, Yoon is scheduled to engage in summit talks with over 30 state leaders, where he plans to exert thorough diplomatic efforts to promote Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.On Tuesday, local time, the president will meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres for discussions on cooperation between South Korea and the UN, the war in Ukraine and coordination against North Korea's nuclear program.Yoon will deliver a keynote speech at the General Assembly on Wednesday pledging to contribute to narrowing the global gap and outlining Seoul’s intent as a nonpermanent member of the Security Council from 2024 to 2025.The South Korean leader will likely issue a warning about the latest military cooperation between North Korea and Russia following their leaders' meeting last week.