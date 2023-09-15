DP Submits Motion for Dismissal of PM, Calls for Resignation of Cabinet

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has submitted to the National Assembly a motion to dismiss Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.DP senior deputy floor leader Song Ki-hun said on Monday that the prime minister failed to appropriately recommend Cabinet nominees amid total state chaos or coordinate state affairs, which calls for a full reshuffle of the Cabinet.Once the dismissal motion is brought to a plenary session, scheduled for Wednesday, the DP expects it to be put to a vote during the following day’s session.The main opposition party then staged a rally in front of the presidential office in Seoul's Yongsan District Monday afternoon calling for Han's dismissal and the resignation of the entire Cabinet, before an expected gathering on Wednesday of party lawmakers and regional office chiefs to denounce the administration.The DP has also declared a boycott of most of the parliamentary standing committees following the prosecution's request for the pretrial detention of DP chief Lee Jae-myung in various corruption probes.Lee, who has been staging a hunger strike since August 31 in protest of the administration, was transferred to a hospital over health concerns early Monday.