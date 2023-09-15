1st Korean Saint's Statue Unveiled in Vatican

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A statue of Korea's first Catholic priest, Saint Andrew Kim Tae-gon, was unveiled in the Vatican over the weekend. This marks the first time a statue of an Asian priest has been installed in the Holy See.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: Special mass unveiling statue of Saint Andrew Kim Tae-gon]A special mass was held in the Vatican to celebrate the presentation of a statue of the first Korean saint, Andrew Kim Tae-gon.The three-point-eight meter-high marble likeness was unveiled following the mass at St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday, attended by Cardinal Lazzaro You Heung-sik, the Archbishop-Bishop emeritus of Daejeon as well as hundreds of South Korean faithful.Saint Andrew Kim Tae-gon, who was the first Korean-born Catholic priest, was canonized by Pope John Paul II in 1984 during his visit to South Korea.He was killed in 1846 at the age of 25, one of thousands of Christians put to death for converting from Confucianism.The martyr's statue wears a traditional Joseon era hat, known in Korean as a "gat," and a traditional outfit called a "dopo."The installation marks the first time an Asian saint's statue has been set up at the Catholic Church’s headquarters.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.