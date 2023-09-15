Menu Content

Domestic

Confirmation Hearing for Chief Justice Nominee to Begin Tues.

Written: 2023-09-18 14:37:16Updated: 2023-09-18 15:09:37

Photo : YONHAP News

A two-day confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee Lee Gyun-ryong will begin at the National Assembly on Tuesday. 

Prior to the hearing, Lee submitted a 939-page written response to the Special Personnel Hearing Committee and expressed his position on the controversies surrounding him as well as other pending issues.

Regarding his investments in real estate and stocks, the nominee said that unless such activities interfere with fairness and integrity, it is unfair for judges to be criticized for making such investments.

He did, however, apologize for the omittance of his wife’s company’s unlisted stock from his financial report as a failure “to live up to the public’s standards.”

He also refrained from commenting on social issues, such as the relocation of the bust of General Hong Beom-do.

Incumbent Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su’s six-year tenure is to end on September 24, with Lee set to succeed him after a parliamentary confirmation hearing and vote.
