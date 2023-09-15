Menu Content

Politics

Opposition Chief to Continue Hunger Strike in the Hospital

Written: 2023-09-18 16:10:14Updated: 2023-09-18 16:45:24

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung will continue his hunger strike, which entered its 19th day on Monday, in the hospital.

DP spokesperson Han Min-soo unveiled Lee’s decision when he met with reporters in front of the Green Hospital in Seoul’s Jungnang District where Lee was admitted after he was initially transported to a hospital nearby the National Assembly earlier in the day.

Han said Lee plans to continue to abstain from food, with the exclusion of a minimal fluid therapy, adding that the party chair is apparently intent on spearheading efforts to put a stop to what the spokesperson termed a “reckless” government.

On Lee’s health, Han said he cannot elaborate but did say that the DP chief has overcome the most urgent condition but remains weak.

Han said Lee was transported to the Green Hospital from Yeouido Saint Mary’s Hospital near parliament at the recommendation of medical personnel, citing the abundance of experience among Green Hospital doctors in treating people who abstain from eating and the possession of equipment for related treatment.

Han dismissed as fake news posts in some online communities claiming that Lee was transported to the Green Hospital because he is not facing a state of emergency, issuing a warning against such falsehoods and vowing a stern response from the party.
