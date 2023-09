Photo : YONHAP News

Iran says its assets frozen in South Korea will be returned on Monday.Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said the funds frozen in South Korea would be in Iran's possession on Monday, which would prompt a prisoner swap involving five Iranian prisoners and five American prisoners.The move comes after the U.S. and Iran reached a deal last month on releasing the frozen Iranian assets in South Korea in return for a prisoner swap.Some six billion U.S. dollars in Iranian assets were frozen in the Industrial Bank of Korea and Woori Bank, under sanctions imposed by the U.S. following its withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program by the Donald Trump administration in 2018.