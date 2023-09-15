KCNA: N. Korean Leader Home from Russia Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

The North Korean state media reported on Tuesday that leader Kim Jong-un has returned from a trip to Russia.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said that Kim passed through the Tumangang Railway Station on the border between the two countries early Monday morning after an official trip to Russia.The KCNA said that through the visit, Kim “further deepened the comradely fellowship and friendly ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the government and people of Russia and opened a new chapter of the development” in the two countries’ relations.The report also said that as Kim passed through the border station of Khasan and crossed the Tumen River on his way back home, he sent warm greetings to his beloved people.Kim, who left Pyongyang aboard his special armored train last Sunday, held a summit with Putin on Wednesday at the Vostochny Cosmodrome spaceport in Amur Oblast.The North Korean leader also visited Primorsky Krai and other places in the Russian Far East, including a visit to a fighter jet plant, during his nine-day trip.