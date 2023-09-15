Biden Thanks S. Korea, Others over Release of US Citizens from Iran

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden thanked South Korea and other countries for their roles in the release of five U.S. citizens who were detained in Iran.In a statement on Monday, Biden said that five innocent U.S. citizens who were imprisoned in Iran are finally coming home, and thanked the country’s partners in Qatar, Oman, Switzerland and South Korea for helping to make their release possible.Biden gave special thanks to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, and to the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, both of whom helped facilitate this agreement over many months of difficult and principled U.S. diplomacy.In a separate statement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also expressed appreciation to South Korea for assisting in the release, saying that Washington thanks Seoul for its close coordination and partnership.The statements came after the five were released Monday as part of a swap deal granting clemency to five Iranians and unfreezing Iranian oil funds in South Korea.