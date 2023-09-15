S. Korea, US to Revise N. Korean Deterrence Strategy by End of Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have agreed to revise their joint deterrence strategy against North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats before the end of this year.The defense ministries of the two nations said that they held the biannual Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue(KIDD) in Seoul on Monday and discussed security issues including the North’s evolving nuclear and missile provocations.According to a joint statement after the talks, the two sides agreed to revise the Tailored Deterrence Strategy(TDS) within the year to produce responses to each nuclear crisis situation, adding that some progress has already been made to that end.Adopted in 2013, the TDS is designed to cope with growing threats from the North's nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction.In January, defense minister Lee Jong-sup and his U.S. counterpart, Lloyd Austin, reaffirmed their intent to complete the strategy’s revisions before their regular Security Consultative Meeting scheduled to take place in Seoul in November.During the KIDD’s Security Policy Initiative session, the allies confirmed their shared goal of the complete denuclearization of North Korea and agreed to strengthen their combined defense posture and capabilities to protect South Korea as well as to deter conflict on the Korean Peninsula.