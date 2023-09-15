Menu Content

Actor Yoo Ah-in to Attend 2nd Warrant Hearing on Thursday

Written: 2023-09-19

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in is set to attend a second pretrial detention hearing on charges of drug use and abetting for destruction of evidence, after the prosecution's first warrant request was rejected in May.

According to sources in the legal community on Tuesday, the Seoul Central District Court is scheduled to review the warrant request for Yoo, whose legal name is Uhm Hong-sik, and an acquaintance, identified by surname Choi, on Thursday.

Prosecutors suspect that Yoo had habitually purchased and used prescription drugs, including Propofol, worth around 500 million won, or around 378-thousand U.S. dollars, over 200 times since 2020.

The 36-year-old is accused of unlawfully being prescribed over one-thousand sleeping pills under other people's names and using marijuana and other drugs with Choi and three others while visiting the U.S. in January.

The actor is also alleged to have ordered an acquaintance to destroy evidence and forcing those accompanying him on the U.S. trip to smoke marijuana.
