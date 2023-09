Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will travel to Hangzhou, China to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games.According to the prime minister's office on Tuesday, Han will embark on a two-day trip from Saturday to attend the opening event and show support for South Korean athletes.While it has been customary for ministers to head the South Korean government’s delegation to the Asian Games in the past, the attendance of the prime minister is interpreted as a display of Seoul’s resolve to improve relations with Beijing.Amid speculation over a possible meeting with members of the Chinese leadership, Han's office has yet to announce related details.President Yoon Suk Yeol, who recently met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, conveyed Seoul's intent to resume a trilateral summit with the leaders of China and Japan within the year after a four-year hiatus.