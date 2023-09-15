Yoon to Disregard DP-Driven Recommendation to Dismiss PM

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol reportedly plans to disregard the opposition's recommendation to dismiss Prime Minister Han Duck-soo for what it perceives to be a failure in Cabinet nominations.According to Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday, a presidential official accused the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) of political motivation, saying a recommendation to dismiss the prime minister or any Cabinet member is only appropriate when there is clear legal or political culpability.The official said the motion, expected to be voted on in Thursday's plenary session of the National Assembly, is merely a recommendation to the president and excluded any possibility of Yoon accepting it.Since taking office in May 2022, Yoon has rejected such constitutionally assured yet non-binding recommendations from the National Assembly twice: the first came last September against foreign minister Park Jin and the other was against interior minister Lee Sang-min last December.On Monday, the DP submitted the dismissal motion to parliament for tabling during Wednesday’s plenary session before it is expected to be put to a vote in the opposition-dominated chamber in the following day’s session.