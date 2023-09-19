Justice Ministry Submits Warrant Request for DP Chief to Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The justice ministry on Tuesday submitted a request to the National Assembly seeking a pretrial detention warrant against Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung. The motion, concerning allegations of corruption and bribery in the Baekyeon-dong land development scandal and illegal cash remittances to North Korea, is expected to be put to a vote on Thursday.Max Lee reports.Report: After President Yoon Suk Yeol signed off a motion requesting parliamentary consent for the pretrial detention of Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung over bribery and other charges on Tuesday, the Justice Ministry submitted the motion to the National Assembly.According to the National Assembly Act, the speaker is now required to report the motion at the first plenary session to be held thereafter, and a vote should take place within 72 hours, setting a time frame of Wednesday for the likely reporting and Thursday for voting.With consent contingent on a majority of lawmakers present for the vote, and more than half voting in favor, the main opposition holds the upper hand with its majority in parliament.If the arrest motion does pass, a court hearing will be held to decide whether to issue the warrant for the DP leader. However, if the motion fails, prosecutors are likely to indict Lee without detention.The move comes as Lee has been accused of breach of trust, bribery among others in connection with the Baekhyeon-dong land development project scandal, as well as his alleged involvement in Ssangbangwool Group’s illegal cash remittances to North Korea.However, parliamentary consent is required by law to apprehend Lee at present, as legislators are immune from arrest while the National Assembly is in session.Max Lee, KBS World Radio News.