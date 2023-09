Photo : YONHAP News

Both the request for the pretrial detention of Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung and the motion to dismiss Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will be voted on at the plenary session of the National Assembly on Thursday.The vote on the warrant for Lee comes as the justice ministry on Tuesday submitted the request to the National Assembly after President Yoon Suk Yeol signed off on it earlier.On Monday, the DP submitted a motion seeking the dismissal for Han, accusing the incumbent government of interfering with a military investigation into the death of Marine Lance Corporal Chae Su-geun, who died after being swept away in a stream during a search and rescue mission.It will be the first time a vote on consent for a warrant against the leader of the main opposition party and a motion on the dismissal of the prime minister is put to vote on the same day.