Education Ministry to Seek Probe of 24 Teachers for CSAT Profiteering

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday that it will sue or request an investigation into 24 teachers accused of colluding with private education companies over the university admissions test and the mock assessment exam.The ministry said that it will file a lawsuit against four teachers who participated in the creation of questions on the College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) and kept secret that they had written questions for private education institutions.Writers of the CSAT as well as the mock exams are required to declare that they haven't created questions for commercial exam books for the past three years, but the teachers kept mum that they had sold questions to private institutions.Twenty-two people who took part in making the exam questions face suspicions of later selling questions to private institutions and receiving large amounts of money, and are to be investigated for possible violations of their obligation to maintain confidentiality. Two of the teachers overlap with the first group of people who will face lawsuits.An investigation into 21 private education companies that allegedly paid for the questions will follow suit.The latest crackdown comes as the Yoon Suk Yeol administration has been pushing for measures to reduce society’s reliance on private education, such as cram schools, including the removal of “killer questions” from the CSAT.In line with the administration’s move, the education ministry has also called for the eradication of the so-called “private education cartel.”