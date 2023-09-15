High-Level S. Korea-Japan-China Talks to be Held in Seoul Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, Japan and China will hold a high-level meeting in Seoul on September 26 to discuss the resumption of a trilateral summit.Foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk told reporters at a regular briefing on Tuesday that the promotion of a three-nation consultative body as well as the status and direction of cooperation between the three governments will be covered at the meeting.The session will be attended by senior officials at the deputy ministerial level from the three countries.South Korea will be headed by deputy foreign minister for political affairs Chung Byung-won, while Japan will send deputy foreign minister Takehiro Funakoshi and from China, assistant minister of foreign affairs Nong Rong.A foreign ministry official also told reporters that participants will discuss matters related to a possible trilateral summit that has been suspended since 2019.The summit among the three neighboring countries was first held in December of 2008, but was suspended after eight gatherings in December 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a dispute between Seoul and Tokyo over forced labor compensation rulings.