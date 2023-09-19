Menu Content

Confirmation Hearing Underway for Supreme Court Chief Justice Nominee

Written: 2023-09-19 16:39:41Updated: 2023-09-19 18:46:41

Confirmation Hearing Underway for Supreme Court Chief Justice Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

A confirmation hearing is underway at the National Assembly on Tuesday for Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee Lee Gyun-ryong. 

On the first day of the two-day hearing, Lee first apologized for failing to declare for years unlisted stocks which are under the names of his family members. 

Lee also dismissed concerns that he may be politically biased, saying a judge will have to step down the moment they feel the temptation of political logic. 

The nominee then said he believes the issue of delayed trials must be addressed to restore trust in the law and judicial authority. 

Rival camps grilled Lee on different topics. 

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Kim Seung-nam asked Lee if the prosecution’s probe on DP chair Lee Jae-myung is a political investigation and retaliation.

Ruling People Power Party lawmaker Kim Hyung-dong called for a solution to delayed trials as he cited that the Supreme Court had issued a ruling for the trial of former DP Rep. Choe Kang-wook after nearly four years. 

Other key topics being discussed at Lee’s confirmation hearing are suspicions of engaging in real estate speculation and the record of Lee repeatedly issuing reduced sentences for suspects of domestic violence and sex crimes.
