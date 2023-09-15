Unification Ministry: Not Desirable for Only S. Korea to Observe Sept. 19 Inter-Korean Military Accord

Photo : YONHAP News

The unification ministry says it’s not desirable for South Korea to unilaterally observe the September 19 inter-Korean military agreement, which is an annex to the Pyongyang Joint Declaration of September 2018.The ministry revealed the stance as Tuesday marked the fifth anniversary of the declaration that was adopted during the third inter-Korean summit held in Pyongyang.A ministry official told reporters that inter-Korean accords must be abided by based on mutual respect.On whether the ministry has concluded its legal review on suspending the validity of the military accord, the official said the ministry will take appropriate measures when deemed necessary while keeping a close eye on the situation on the Korean Peninsula.The ministry has been carrying out such reviews since President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered related offices in January to consider suspending the validity of the tension-diffusing military agreement.The order came amid growing calls for the abolition of the military accord after the 2022 Defense White Paper estimated that since the adoption of the military accord, the North had clearly violated the deal 17 times.Article 23 of the Development of Inter-Korean Relations Act grants the president the authority to suspend any agreement between the two Koreas when deemed necessary for the preservation of national security,