Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Unionized Rail Workers to Suspend Plan for Another General Strike

Written: 2023-09-19 17:28:16Updated: 2023-09-19 18:52:41

Unionized Rail Workers to Suspend Plan for Another General Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Railway Workers’ Union announced on Tuesday that it will halt plans to stage another general strike. 

In a statement, the union said it reached such a decision after the railway management and transport ministry agreed to start discussions from early next month on the union’s demands. 

The decision came after unionized rail workers staged a four-day walkout that ended at 9 a.m. Monday. Protesters had demanded that high-speed KTX trains be allowed access to Seoul's Suseo Station, which serves as the starting station for the Super Rapid Train, another high-speed train service. The strikers also called for the implementation of four-group, two-shift schedules. The strike was the first of its kind to be held in some four years. 

Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL), the state-run rail operator, said the union decided to put a halt to its plan for another strike to minimize public inconvenience ahead of the Chuseok holidays and after an agreement was reached on holding substantial discussions next month on railway operation. 

The operator issued an apology for causing public inconvenience and vowed best efforts to provide safe transport during the upcoming holidays. 

KORAIL estimates that the four-day strike resulted in losses of some seven-and-a-half billion won.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >