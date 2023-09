Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday evening after his visit to Russia for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.The North's state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Wednesday that Kim arrived back in Pyongyang via his private train on Tuesday evening after completing "immortal external revolutionary activities" that will be recorded in the history of friendly relations between the two countries.Kim was reportedly greeted by top party and government officials, including Premier Kim Tok-hun, as well as a cheering crowd at Pyongyang Railway Station before reviewing an honor guard.The North Korean leader, who left Pyongyang aboard his special armored train last Sunday, held a summit with Putin on Wednesday at the Vostochny Cosmodrome spaceport in Amur Oblast.Kim also visited Primorsky Krai and other places in the Russian Far East, including a tour of a fighter jet plant, during his nine-day trip.