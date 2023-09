Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden has condemned North Korea's persistent violations of UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions but reaffirmed his commitment to diplomacy to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.The president made the remarks in a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, following up on similar condemnations of the North’s destabilizing acts in his previous two speeches to the international body.In Tuesday's speech, Biden also criticized Iran and Russia for undermining regional and global security, denouncing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an illegal war of conquest and calling on Moscow to end the war immediately.Regarding China, the president reaffirmed that the U.S. seeks to “responsibly” manage competition with China, stressing that Washington aspires to “de-risk” the bilateral relationship and is not interested in conflict with China.