Ex-Pres. Moon: Military Agreement from 2018 ‘Final’ Conflict Preventer

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday that the inter-Korean non-aggression military agreement signed after the Seoul-Pyongyang summit in 2018 serves as the "final safety pin" to prevent conflict on the peninsula.On his first public trip to Seoul since leaving office in May 2022, Moon made the remarks in a speech at an event commemorating the fifth anniversary of the Pyongyang Declaration that was adopted after his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in September 2018.Saying that military tensions are rising with the North’s continued provocations and the uncertainty of inter-Korean military agreement, the former president lamented calls to scrap the agreement within the government and the ruling party.Moon stressed, however, that it has played an important role in the prevention of military conflict between North and South Korea, saying that there was not a single incident during his administration.When cross-border relations worsen and military tensions increase, he continued, the two Koreas must comply all the more with the military agreement to prevent the worst situation and find a way to start dialogue.The former president also said that it was a “myth” that conservative administrations are better at handling the economy and national security, contending that the three liberal administrations of Kim Dae-jung, Roh Moo-hyun and himself fared far better in both areas.