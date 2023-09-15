OECD Keeps S. Korea’s 2023 Growth Outlook at 1.5%

Photo : YONHAP News

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) maintained its growth outlook for South Korea at one-point-five percent for this year while raising its forecast for the global economy.According to the finance ministry on Tuesday, the OECD's latest projection for the country remained unchanged from its June estimate.The latest forecast is identical to the outlook of the Korea Development Institute and higher than those by the South Korean government, the Bank of Korea and by the International Monetary Fund.The OECD projection for growth in 2024 also remained unchanged from the June report at two-point-one percent.However, the organization raised its outlook for the global economy by zero-point-three percentage points to three percent for this year in light of growth in the U.S., Japan and Brazil in the first half of the year.For next year, the global economy is projected to grow two-point-seven percent, down zero-point-two percentage points from the June estimate.