Yoon, UN Chief Exchange Views on N. Korea, War in Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on the margins of the 78th General Assembly to exchange views on issues pertaining to the Korean Peninsula and the war in Ukraine.According to the presidential office on Tuesday, Yoon emphasized the importance of UN-centered global solidarity in an era of complex crises, before pledging to responsibly fulfill the role that complements South Korea's international status.The president said the country will actively contribute to the international community's promotion of peace, specifically for its establishment in Ukraine, as a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council(UNSC) from 2024 to 2025.Yoon anticipated continuous cooperation with the UN in efforts to prevent North Korea's provocations and improve human rights in the communist regime.The UN chief, in response, expressed expectations for closer communication with Seoul during its UNSC membership, while reconfirming his resolve for cooperation on the North's denuclearization and human rights improvement.Yoon also met with International Olympic Committee(IOC) President Thomas Bach, seeking the IOC chief’s attention for the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics set to be held in Gangwon Province from January 19.