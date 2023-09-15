Menu Content

Requests to Apprehend DP Chief, Dismiss PM Reported to Parliament

Written: 2023-09-20 10:50:54Updated: 2023-09-20 12:47:38

Photo : YONHAP News

A request seeking parliamentary consent for the pretrial detention of main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung over alleged corruption and the opposition-sought recommendation to dismiss Prime Minister Han Duck-soo were both reported to the National Assembly's plenary session on Wednesday.

As the consent request is legally required to be put to a plenary vote within 24 to 72 hours of its tabling, it is expected to be voted on during Thursday's session.

The prosecution seeks to detain the DP chief over his suspected role in the Baekhyeon-dong development scandal and illegal remittances to North Korea.

While parliamentary consent is required to detain legislators while the Assembly is in session, the opposition’s strength in the chamber provides them with enough votes to deny the request, which will likely lead to an indictment of Lee without pretrial detention.

The main opposition, which has called for a full reshuffle of the Cabinet, had submitted the dismissal recommendation against Han, accusing the prime minister of failing to appropriately recommend Cabinet nominees or coordinate state affairs.

Even if the non-binding dismissal motion passes on Thursday with the opposition’s majority, President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to disregard it.
