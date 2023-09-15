Ind. Rep. Gets Suspended Sentence for Embezzled Sex Slavery Donation

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul appellate court handed down a suspended prison term for independent Rep. Youn Mee-hyang for embezzling donations to an advocacy group for the Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual enslavement.The Seoul High Court on Wednesday sentenced Youn to one year and six months, suspended for three years, for violating the law on the collection and use of donations. The court recognized that she had embezzled 80 million won, around 60-thousand U.S. dollars.Youn, the former chair of the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, was indicted over allegations that she collected four-point-one billion won in donations in an unregistered account between 2015 and 2019.She was also accused of receiving donations worth 170 million won to cover funeral expenses for one of the victims, Kim Bok-dong, via her personal account.In February of this year, a lower court only convicted Youn of embezzling 17-point-18 million won and ordered her to pay a 15 million-won fine.Youn expressed her intent to appeal the ruling, which would strip her of her seat in parliament in accordance with the law dictating the forfeiture of a seat in the National Assembly upon the imposition of a prison sentence, even a suspended one.