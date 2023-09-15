Pres. Office Refutes Ex-Pres. Moon's Criticism of Security Policies

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has refuted former President Moon Jae-in's criticism of the current administration's security policies, saying that North Korea accelerated its nuclear and missile programs amid inter-Korean reconciliation during the previous government.A key presidential official on Tuesday made the claim while speaking to reporters in New York, referring to President Yoon Suk Yeol's remark that a submissive and externally quiet peace is not real peace.The official stressed that real peace is established through overwhelming power without regard for deception from the other side.The statement came after Moon, while attending an event on Tuesday marking the fifth anniversary of the two Koreas' 2018 military agreement, claimed that liberal governments of Kim Dae-jung, Roh Moo-hyun and himself handled security and economy exceptionally better.Asked about abolishing the Moon administration-era agreement designed to diffuse cross-border tensions, the official said an appropriate decision will be made when deemed necessary after monitoring the North's provocations.The official added, however, that South Korea's surveillance and reconnaissance assets, the operational force of the Air Force and the Navy, and regular exercises have been abnormally weakened amid the North's continued violations.