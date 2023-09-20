Yoon, Central Asian Leaders Discuss Nuclear Plants & Supply Chains

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held separate talks with the leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly, where discussions focused on bolstering cooperation on economic security.During the meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Yoon proposed bridging South Korea's cutting-edge technology and Kazakhstan's vast resources in the areas of nuclear plant construction and key mineral supply chains.Yoon sought support for South Korean businesses' participation in Kazakhstan's state projects concerning automobile production, infrastructure and construction.Yoon suggested a similar cooperation in supply chains during talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, where the leaders agreed to expand cooperation into the fields of science, technology, and defense.The South Korean leader asked for Uzbekistan's support for South Korean firms to win bids in the central Asian country's large-scale transportation infrastructure projects.