Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon, Central Asian Leaders Discuss Nuclear Plants & Supply Chains

Written: 2023-09-20 13:33:05Updated: 2023-09-20 13:59:08

Yoon, Central Asian Leaders Discuss Nuclear Plants & Supply Chains

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held separate talks with the leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly, where discussions focused on bolstering cooperation on economic security.

During the meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Yoon proposed bridging South Korea's cutting-edge technology and Kazakhstan's vast resources in the areas of nuclear plant construction and key mineral supply chains.

Yoon sought support for South Korean businesses' participation in Kazakhstan's state projects concerning automobile production, infrastructure and construction.

Yoon suggested a similar cooperation in supply chains during talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, where the leaders agreed to expand cooperation into the fields of science, technology, and defense.

The South Korean leader asked for Uzbekistan's support for South Korean firms to win bids in the central Asian country's large-scale transportation infrastructure projects.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >