Pres. Office Says N. Korea-Russia Military Cooperation Long Detected

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has claimed that signs of a military trade between North Korea and Russia were detected in the months leading up to the summit of the two nations’ leaders despite a denial from Moscow.Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, a high-ranking presidential official said Seoul cannot accept Moscow's claim that there has been no unlawful act on its part based on what has been captured, adding that U.S. President Joe Biden has also refused to accept it.Asked about a collective response from the UN, the official said Seoul is consulting with allied and friendly nations as it thoroughly considers potential effective steps, such as additional sanctions.According to Russia's state-run TASS news agency, Russian Ambassador to South Korea Andrey Kulik said allegations of a military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow were groundless assumptions.Such a claim was made when the ambassador was summoned by South Korea's first vice foreign minister Chang Ho-jin, who urged Moscow to immediately halt the military cooperation and to abide by UN Security Council sanctions.The Russian Embassy in Seoul claimed that Moscow was thoroughly adhering to its international responsibilities, including those pertaining to the development of a mutually beneficial relationship with Pyongyang.