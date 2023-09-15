Environment Minister to Attend UN’s Climate Ambition Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will convene the 2023 Climate Ambition Summit at the UN Headquarters on Wednesday to discuss accelerated actions by governments, business, finance, local authorities and civil society.According to the UN, the summit, on the margins of the General Assembly, will bring together the "first movers and doers" taking credible action in various fields to fulfill the 2015 Paris Agreement intended to limit global warming to one-point-five degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.The participants will discuss action reinforcement by member states, reliable steps to be taken by businesses, cities, regions and financial institutions, and cooperation by all interested parties to achieve the goal.Environment minister Han Wha-jin, who will attend on behalf of the South Korean government, will highlight Seoul's recent decision to provide 300 million U.S. dollars to the Green Climate Fund as well as a separate pledge to the Adaptation Fund last year.