PPP Floor Leader: Political Culture, Partisanship Threatens Democracy

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Yun Jae-ok said the nation's lagging political culture and extreme partisanship have placed liberal democracy in crisis.Speaking at the National Assembly on Wednesday, Yun repeatedly criticized parliament for exacerbating social crises, placing the fundamental blame on political chaos and incompetence.Referring to recent allegations that fake news was disseminated in an attempt to influence last year's presidential election, the floor leader said such crimes are an act of terror against free democracy and an attempt to undermine sovereignty.Calling for a swift investigation and severe punishment of those involved, Yun said the ruling party will put forth preventive measures while revising election laws.The floor leader also called for stern action against those involved in the Moon Jae-in administration's alleged tampering of statistical data that was uncovered during an investigation by the state audit agency.Yun urged the opposition to competitively address eight key tasks concerning public livelihoods, such as supporting the socially vulnerable, overcoming the population crisis, revitalizing the economy, creating high-quality jobs, stabilizing the housing market and addressing the climate crisis.