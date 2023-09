Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chief Lee Jae-myung called the motion seeking parliamentary consent for his pretrial detention “illegal and unjust” as he warned that its passage will give way to the prosecution’s “political investigation.”Lee, who was hospitalized earlier this week after beginning a hunger strike on August 31, took to Facebook on Wednesday to call for an end to the “prosecution’s dictatorship.”The post is interpreted as a call on all party members to oppose the motion in a vote set for Thursday’s plenary session.The DP leader went on to say that the prosecution is now engaged in politics and not investigation, while calling on the National Assembly to protect constitutional separation of power in the face of the prosecution’s unjustified request for a warrant.With the submission of the pretrial detention motion to the parliament on Wednesday, the vote can begin 24 hours later according to the National Assembly Act.