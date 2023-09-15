Heavy Rain Forecast Prompts Level 1 Emergency Response Posture

Photo : YONHAP News

The government activated “Level One” of its emergency response posture on Wednesday afternoon with the nation set to see heavy rain through Thursday.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said the lowest level of the three-tier emergency response posture of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters was activated at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.The ministry also raised the heavy rain crisis alert level for the country by one notch from “attention” to “caution.”The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters instructed related agencies to have houses located near mountainous areas promptly evacuated amid concerns that landslides and mudslides could result in casualties.Throughout Thursday, the Chungcheong provinces, southern regions and Jeju Island are set to see rainfall of between 30 and 100 millimeters. Up to 150 millimeters of rain is expected for Busan, the southern coasts of South Gyeongsang Province and Jeju’s mountainous regions.Gyeonggi Province’s southern areas and Gangwon Province’s eastern and inland regions will see between 30 and 80 millimeters of precipitation while Seoul and surrounding regions are expected to witness ten to 60 millimeters of rain.