Unionized Metal Workers to Hold Overnight Rally in front of Nat'l Assembly Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized metal workers will stage an overnight protest in front of the National Assembly from 8 p.m. Wednesday to demand the passage of revisions to the labor union law aiming to limit the ability of companies to seek compensation from unions for losses incurred during strikes.The rally comes after the Seoul Administrative Court on Tuesday accepted the Korean Metal Workers' Union’s request to suspend the validity of the police order that banned the union from holding a demonstration between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.As conditions for the overnight protest, the court limited the number of protesters to 300, prohibited drinking at the protest site and ordered the dispatch of at least 50 personnel for maintaining order.Earlier in the day, some 800 union members gathered in front of the presidential office in Seoul’s Yongsan District to demand the swift passage of the so-called "yellow envelope bill” which seeks to expand the scope of immunity from damages suits as stipulated in the existing labor law.The union also held a news conference in front of the Supreme Court and demanded the top court to swiftly handle cases on illegal dispatch of metal workers, citing that such lawsuits filed by 766 workers are pending at the Supreme Court alone.